Soybeans Popping Higher, Following Meal Rally

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock
Soybeans are trading with Wednesday gains at midday, with meal leading the charge. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 6 1/2 cents at $10.81. Soymeal futures are $7.60 to $8.10 in the front months, with. Soy Oil futures down 7 to 12 points. The forecast for Argentina is looking a little drier as they look to finish out their growing season, likely adding to some meal strength at midday.

USDA’s Export Sales report showing business for the week of February 19 will be out on Thursday, with traders looking for between 0.4 to 1 MMT of soybeans sales. Soybean meal sales are pegged at 250,000 to 500,000 MT, with net reductions of 10,000 to sales of 16,000 MT for soybean oil.

With just 3 days left for price discovery for the spring base price for Crop Insurance, November soybeans have averaged $11.05 this month. That would be up 51 cents from 2025. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.46, up 6 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.81, up 6 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.62, up 6 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.74 3/4, up 6 1/2 cents,


