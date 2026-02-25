Wheat Losses Extend to Wednesday Morning

Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay

Wheat is kicking off Wednesday trade with losses of 2 to 4 cents. The wheat complex was weaker on Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures were steady to 2 cents lower. Open interest rose 3,208 contracts on Tuesday. KC HRW futures are down 5 to 6 cents in the front months on Tuesday. OI ticked up 519 contracts on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat was 1 to 3 cents weaker.

Precip will be limited in the Southern Plains over the next week, with some totals from scattered precip to 2 inches in parts of SRW country.

EU soft what exports from July 1 to February 22 have totaled 15.38 MMT according to European Commission data, up 1.36 MMT from the same week last year. Algeria purchased wheat in a tender on Tuesday, though totals have yet to be announced. Russia’s wheat export estimate for 2025/26 was trimmed by 0.3 MMT to 45.4 MMT by SovEcon.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.67 1/2, down 2 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.73 1/4, down 1/2 cent, currently down 2 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.54 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.67, down 5 1/4 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.80 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 3 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.96 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents, currently unch