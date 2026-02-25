Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Losses Extend to Wednesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay
Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay

Wheat is kicking off Wednesday trade with losses of 2 to 4 cents. The wheat complex was weaker on Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures were steady to 2 cents lower. Open interest rose 3,208 contracts on Tuesday. KC HRW futures are down 5 to 6 cents in the front months on Tuesday. OI ticked up 519 contracts on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat was 1 to 3 cents weaker.

Precip will be limited in the Southern Plains over the next week, with some totals from scattered precip to 2 inches in parts of SRW country. 

EU soft what exports from July 1 to February 22 have totaled 15.38 MMT according to European Commission data, up 1.36 MMT from the same week last year. Algeria purchased wheat in a tender on Tuesday, though totals have yet to be announced. Russia’s wheat export estimate for 2025/26 was trimmed by 0.3 MMT to 45.4 MMT by SovEcon.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.67 1/2, down 2 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.73 1/4, down 1/2 cent, currently down 2 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.54 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.67, down 5 1/4 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.80 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 3 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.96 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents, currently unch


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 562-4 -4-4 -0.79%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 550-0 -4-2 -0.77%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7900 -0.0050 -0.09%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 563-6 -3-6 -0.66%
Wheat
ZWK26 569-0 -4-2 -0.74%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 1
Netflix Investors Breathe Sigh of Relief: $83 Billion WBD Deal In DOJ Crosshairs
Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 2
Why Citi Analysts Think You Should Buy Microsoft Stock Now
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 3
Play the ‘SaaS Apocalypse’ Selloff in Palantir Stock With This 1 Winning, Protective Options Trade
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Micron Stock Trades Near Record High — Cash Out or Hold On?
Semiconductor Chip by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
Taiwan Semi Stock Is Soaring Above AI Bubble Fears. Where Options Data Says It Is Headed Next.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot