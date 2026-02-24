Barchart.com
Wheat Slipping Lower on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash
The wheat complex is slipping lower across all three markets at midday, but bouncing off early lows. Chicago SRW futures are steady to 2 cents lower. KC HRW futures are down 4 to 5 cents in the front months on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat are fractionally to 2 cents weaker at midday.

Precip will be limited in the Southern Plains over the next week, with some totals from scattered precip to 2 inches in parts of SRW country. 

EU soft what exports from July 1 to February 22 have totaled 15.38 MMT according to European Commission data, up 1.36 MMT from the same week last year. Algeria purchased wheat in a tender on Tuesday, though totals have yet to be announced. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.67 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.73 3/4, unch,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.55 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.68, down 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.81, down 1 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.97, down 1/4 cent,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 568-2 -4-0 -0.70%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 555-4 -4-4 -0.80%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.8200 -0.0025 -0.04%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 568-0 -1-4 -0.26%
Wheat
ZWK26 573-4 -0-2 -0.04%
Wheat

