Wheat Slipping Lower on Tuesday

Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash

The wheat complex is slipping lower across all three markets at midday, but bouncing off early lows. Chicago SRW futures are steady to 2 cents lower. KC HRW futures are down 4 to 5 cents in the front months on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat are fractionally to 2 cents weaker at midday.

Precip will be limited in the Southern Plains over the next week, with some totals from scattered precip to 2 inches in parts of SRW country.

EU soft what exports from July 1 to February 22 have totaled 15.38 MMT according to European Commission data, up 1.36 MMT from the same week last year. Algeria purchased wheat in a tender on Tuesday, though totals have yet to be announced.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.67 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.73 3/4, unch,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.55 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.68, down 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.81, down 1 1/4 cents,