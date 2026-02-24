Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Visa Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Visa Inc HQ photo-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
Visa Inc HQ photo-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

San Francisco, California-based Visa Inc. (V) is a global payments technology company that facilitates digital transactions across more than 200 countries and territories through its secure processing network, VisaNet. With a market cap of $582.6 billion, the company offers a broad portfolio of products and services, including credit, debit, prepaid solutions, digital payment innovations, risk management, and data analytics. 

Companies worth more than $200 billion are generally labeled as “mega-cap” stocks, and Visa fits this criterion perfectly. Its resilient business model, which relies on transaction processing fees rather than credit risk, provides stability across economic cycles. As digital payments continue to expand, Visa benefits from rising e-commerce adoption, contactless transactions, and fintech collaborations. 

The company has dipped 18.4% from its 52-week high of $375.51. Shares of Visa have decreased 6.5% over the past three months, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX3.6% gains

www.barchart.com

Visa stock is down 12.6% on a YTD basis, underperforming $SPX’s marginal loss. Moreover, shares of the global payment processor have plunged 12.1% over the past 52 weeks, trailing the index’s 13.7% over the same time frame.

V stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-January, indicating a downtrend. 

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 23, Visa shares fell more than 4%, underperforming alongside other payment and delivery stocks after Citrini Research outlined a hypothetical AI-driven disruption scenario for the global economy. The note weighed on sentiment toward transaction-linked financial platforms, with investors rotating out of the group amid concerns that rapid AI adoption could reshape payment ecosystems and competitive dynamics.

In comparison, rival Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has lagged behind Visa stock. Shares of Mastercard have tanked 13.1% on a YTD basis and 11% over the past 52 weeks. 

The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 37 analysts' coverage, and the mean price target of $402.31 is a premium of 31.3% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MA 496.03 -30.38 -5.77%
Mastercard Inc
V 306.52 -14.43 -4.50%
Visa Inc
$SPX 6,837.75 -71.76 -1.04%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 1
Oracle Stock Plunges 55%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Palantir by rblfmr via Shutterstock 2
If Palantir is Near a Bottom, What's the Best Play in PLTR Stock?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 3
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 4
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Down 24% in 2026, Where Is Palantir Stock Headed Next and Should You Buy PLTR Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot