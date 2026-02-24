Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Eli Lilly Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Lilly(Eli) & Co logo on building-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
Lilly(Eli) & Co logo on building-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) researches, develops, and markets medicines across cardiometabolic disease, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and beyond. 

With a market capitalization of nearly $952.3 billion, it occupies “mega-cap” territory, an exclusive club reserved for companies valued above $200 billion. The scale allows the company to bankroll innovation, fortify global partnerships, and strengthen licensing alliances that keep its pipeline both deep and defensible.

In terms of price performance, LLY stock is currently trading 6.7% below its January high of $1,133.95, and it has edged down only marginally over the past three months. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas gained 3.6% during the same stretch. 

www.barchart.com

Over the last 52 weeks, however, LLY stock has appreciated 21.2%, comfortably surpassing the index’s 13.7% gain. Year-to-date (YTD), Eli Lilly’s shares slipped 1.5%, while the broader benchmark declined only marginally.

Technical indicators reinforce the constructive backdrop. Since early October, LLY stock has held above its 50-day moving average of $1,052.05, aside from a brief January-end pullback that buyers quickly erased. More importantly, it has remained firmly above its 200-day moving average of $868.80 throughout the same period.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 4, fundamentals provided fresh validation following the company’s Q4 fiscal 2025 results as shares surged 10.3% immediately after the announcement. Revenue increased 42.6% year over year to $19.29 billion, exceeding analyst expectations of $17.96 billion. Adjusted EPS climbed 41.7% to $7.54, surpassing the Street’s forecast of $6.93. 

The quarterly strength was fueled by robust demand for Zepbound and Mounjaro, as both products captured accelerating adoption in the rapidly expanding weight-loss and diabetes markets. 

Looking ahead, Eli Lilly’s management forecasts fiscal 2026 revenue in the range of $80 billion to $83 billion and non-GAAP EPS between $33.50 and $35.00. These projections communicate assertive confidence and signal management’s expectation that current momentum will translate into durable, scaled profitability.

To sharpen the comparison, Eli Lilly’s rival Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has delivered a 51.5% gain over the past 52 weeks and an 18.9% rise YTD. The outperformance sets a demanding pace and, more importantly, highlights the performance gap Lilly can still close. 

Yet analysts do not flinch. Among 29 analysts covering the stock, the overall rating stands at a “Strong Buy.” Moreover, the average price target of $1,233.65 signaling 16.5% potential upside from current levels, makes it clear that the Street expects Eli Lilly to translate operational strength into sustained market leadership and continued shareholder gains.


On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,837.75 -71.76 -1.04%
S&P 500 Index
JNJ 245.84 +3.35 +1.38%
Johnson & Johnson
LLY 1,058.56 +49.04 +4.86%
Eli Lilly and Company

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 1
Oracle Stock Plunges 55%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Palantir by rblfmr via Shutterstock 2
If Palantir is Near a Bottom, What's the Best Play in PLTR Stock?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 3
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 4
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Down 24% in 2026, Where Is Palantir Stock Headed Next and Should You Buy PLTR Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot