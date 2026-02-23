Barchart.com
Wheat Falls on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Raw wheat berries by Klaus Beyer via Pixabay
The wheat complex failed to extend the gains to Monday, as all three markets were lower. Chicago SRW futures closed 4 to 7 cents in the red to start the week. KC HRW futures were down 12 to 13 cents in the front months on Monday. MPLS spring wheat closed 2 to 5 cents lower on the day.

Export Inspections data showed wheat shipments at 535,113 MT (19.66 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on February 19. That was up 41.57% from the week prior, and 37.37% above the same week last year. The Philippines was the top destination of 89,227 MT, with 67,932 MT to Nigeria and 62,144 MT to Bangladesh. Marketing year shipments have totaled 18.24 MMT (670.33 mbu), which is up 19.41% yr/yr.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.69 1/2, down 4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.73 3/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.60, down 12 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.72 1/4, down 13 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.82 1/4, down 5 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.97 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

