Wheat Falls on Monday

The wheat complex failed to extend the gains to Monday, as all three markets were lower. Chicago SRW futures closed 4 to 7 cents in the red to start the week. KC HRW futures were down 12 to 13 cents in the front months on Monday. MPLS spring wheat closed 2 to 5 cents lower on the day.

Export Inspections data showed wheat shipments at 535,113 MT (19.66 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on February 19. That was up 41.57% from the week prior, and 37.37% above the same week last year. The Philippines was the top destination of 89,227 MT, with 67,932 MT to Nigeria and 62,144 MT to Bangladesh. Marketing year shipments have totaled 18.24 MMT (670.33 mbu), which is up 19.41% yr/yr.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.69 1/2, down 4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.73 3/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.60, down 12 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.72 1/4, down 13 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.82 1/4, down 5 cents,