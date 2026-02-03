Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on NRG Energy Stock?

NRG Energy Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Houston, Texas-based NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) operates as an energy and home services company. Valued at $29.2 billion by market cap, the company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of power-generating facilities. It offers energy production and cogeneration facilities, thermal energy production, and energy resource recovery facilities.

Shares of this leading energy and essential home services platform have outperformed the broader market over the past year. NRG has gained 45.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 15.5%. However, in 2026, NRG stock is down 6.4%,compared to the SPX’s 1.9% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, NRG’s outperformance is also apparent compared to iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 9% over the past year. However, the ETF’s marginal gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit losses over the same time frame.

NRG’s acquisition of assets from LS Power will double its natural gas generation capacity, driving its performance.

On Nov. 6, 2025, NRG shares closed down by 1.8% after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue stood at $7.6 billion, up 5.7% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS came in at $2.78, up 32.4% year over year.

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2025, analysts expect NRG’s EPS to grow 21.5% to $8.07 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 13 analysts covering NRG stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with eight analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 27, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) kept a “Buy” rating on NRG and lowered the price target to $181, implying a potential upside of 21.4% from current levels.

The mean price target of $210.45 represents a 41.1% premium to NRG’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $341 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 128.7%.