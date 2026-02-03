Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Home Depot Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Home Depot, Inc_ location by-hapabapa via iStock
Home Depot, Inc_ location by-hapabapa via iStock

Atlanta, Georgia-based The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) operates as a home improvement retailer. Valued at $372.9 billion by market cap, the company offers a wide range of building materials, home improvement, lawn, and garden products, as well as provides DYI ideas, installation, repair, and other services.

Shares of this world's largest home improvement specialty retailer have underperformed the broader market over the past year. HD has declined 8.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 15.5%. However, in 2026, HD stock is up 9.9%,surpassing SPX’s 1.9% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, HD’s underperformance is also apparent compared to iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 4.3% over the past year. However, HD’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 6.6% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Home Depot's underperformance is due to a tough operating environment, driven by fewer storms impacting certain categories and ongoing consumer uncertainty, with housing pressure also expected to continue in Q4.

For the current fiscal year, ended in January, analysts expect HD’s EPS to decline 4.9% to $14.50 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is disappointing. It missed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while beating the forecast on another occasion. 

Among the 34 analysts covering HD stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 21 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 10 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

 www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with 24 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy,” and one recommending a “Strong Sell.”

On Jan. 16, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) kept a “Buy” rating on HD and raised the price target to $405, implying a potential upside of 7.1% from current levels.

The mean price target of $396.72 represents a 4.9% premium to HD’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $450 suggests an upside potential of 19%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TFC 52.66 +1.24 +2.41%
Truist Financial Corp
$SPX 6,976.44 +37.41 +0.54%
S&P 500 Index
ITB 103.25 +0.57 +0.56%
US Home Construction Ishares ETF
HD 376.71 -1.41 -0.37%
Home Depot

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
Microsoft's Free Cash Flow Crashes Due to High Capex - But Is MSFT Stock's Dip Overdone?
Ethereum seen from above by Avi Rozen via iStock 2
BitMine Immersion Can’t Stop Buying Ethereum as Crypto Prices Tank
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 3
Trump Just Sent This Nuclear Stock to New 10-Year Highs. Should You Buy Shares Now?
Stacked silver bars by Tookapic via Pixabay 4
Silver Price Predictions: Why This Analyst Thinks $150 Is Just Around the Corner
ServiceNow Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 5
Software Stocks Are in a Bear Market. Should You Buy the Dip in ServiceNow?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot