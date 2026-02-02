Kroger Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Valued at a market cap of $39.8 billion , The Kroger Co. ( KR ) is a food and drug retailer based in Cincinnati, Ohio. It operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses.

This food retailer has lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of KR have gained 3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has surged 14.3% . Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up marginally, compared to SPX’s 1.4% return.

Narrowing the focus, KR has also underperformed the State Street SPDR S&P Retail ETF ( XRT ), which gained 5.7% over the past 52 weeks and 1.2% on a YTD basis.

KR is expanding its Simple Truth Protein portfolio with the launch of 24 new products in the month of January , bringing the total lineup to more than 110 offerings. The expanded range is designed to meet a broad set of nutrition needs, from consumers looking to establish consistent, everyday protein intake to those aiming to support strength-building and active lifestyles.

On the other hand, shares of KR tumbled 4.6% on Dec. 4 after it delivered its mixed Q3 results. On a positive note, the company’s adjusted EPS climbed 7.1% year-over-year to $1.05, surpassing consensus estimates by a penny. However, on the downside, its revenue of $33.9 billion, which grew marginally from the year-ago quarter, missed analyst expectations by 1.3%, weighing on investor sentiment.

For the current fiscal year, ending in January, analysts expect KR’s EPS to grow 7.2% year over year to $4.79. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a " Moderate Buy ,” which is based on 12 “Strong Buy,” and 10 “Hold” ratings.

The configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 11 analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy” rating.

On Jan. 15, Morgan Stanley ( MS ) maintained an " Equal Weight " rating on KR but lowered its price target to $67, indicating a 6.6% potential upside from the current price levels.

The mean price target of $74.81 represents a 19% premium from KR’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $85 suggests a 35.2% potential upside from the current levels.