Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Las Vegas Sands Stock?

Founded in 1988, Las Vegas, Nevada-based Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is a leading international developer of multi-use integrated resorts primarily operating in the U.S. and Asia. The company has a market cap of $35.7 billion and owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao, and other reputable establishments.

Shares of the company have underperformed in the broader market over the past year and in 2026. LVS stock has surged 9.3% over the past 52 weeks and declined 19% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 14.3% over the past year and risen 1.4% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, LVS has outperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 3.9% rise over the past 52 weeks, but has lagged behind its 1.5% increase this year.

On Jan. 29, LVS shares tumbled more than 12% following the company’s Q4 2025 earnings release. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.65 billion, coming well on top of Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $0.85, also beating Street’s expectations by 10.4%. However, LVS’s Q4 Macau operations adjusted property EBITDA of $608 million was weaker than the consensus of $626.1 million.

For the current year, ending in December 2026, analysts expect LVS’ EPS to grow 4% YoY to $3.13 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

Among the 18 analysts covering LVS stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings and six “Holds. This configuration has remained somewhat the same for the past three months.

On Jan. 29, Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon maintained an “Outperform” rating for Las Vegas Sands stock and reaffirmed a price target of $70.

LVS’ mean price target of $70.79 suggests upside potential of 34.2% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $80 suggests the stock could rally by as much as 51.7%.