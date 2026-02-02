Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Weaker on Monday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wheat and stormy sky by Marcin Kempa via Unsplash__800x600
Wheat and stormy sky by Marcin Kempa via Unsplash__800x600

Wheat is trading with losses in the three markets so far on Monday morning. The wheat complex gave into weakness on Friday, as a $0.893 gain in the dollar index added some pressure. Chicago SRW futures saw 3 to 4 ¼ cent losses on the day, as March was up 8 ½ cents on the week. Open interest was down 8,280 contracts. KC HRW futures were down 2 to 3 cents at the close, though March held onto a 4 cent gain. OI slipped by 1,333 contracts. MPLS spring wheat closed Friday with 3 to 4 cents losses, as March was up 3 ¼ cents on the week.

Commitment of Traders data from Friday indicated managed money covering some shorts in Chicago wheat futures and options as of 1/27, cutting 15,957 contracts from their net short to 94,743 contracts. In KC wheat, spec traders trimmed 2,689 contracts from their net short position to 10,329 contracts.

Export Sales data shows accumulated wheat sale commitments at 21.595 MMT, which is 18% ahead of the same week last year. That is 88% of USDA’s forecast and in line with the 89% average pace.

Taiwan purchased a total of 106,350 MT of wheat in a tender from the US late last week. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.38, down 3 1/2 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.46, down 4 1/4 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.44 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.55, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.78 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 4 3/4 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.92 1/2, down 3 cents, currently down 5 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 549-4 -5-4 -0.99%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 539-2 -5-4 -1.01%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7625 -0.0200 -0.35%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 532-6 -5-2 -0.98%
Wheat
ZWK26 541-0 -5-0 -0.92%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 1
Silver Price Predictions: Why JPMorgan Warns Silver Will Crash Back to $50 in 2026
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 2
Microsoft's Free Cash Flow Crashes Due to High Capex - But Is MSFT Stock's Dip Overdone?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 3
Can AMD’s Q4 Earnings Report Push the Stock to New Highs?
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 4
Qualcomm Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings
Server racks by dotshock via Shutterstock 5
Dear Western Digital Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 3
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot