Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Aptiv Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Aptiv PLC on building by_ filmestria via iStock
Aptiv PLC on building by_ filmestria via iStock

Founded in 2011, Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based Aptiv PLC (APTV) engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $16.4 billion and operates through Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. 

Shares of the company have rallied in the broader market over the past year but have lagged behind in 2026. APTV stock has surged 20.4% over the past 52 weeks and declined marginally on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 14.3% over the past year and risen 1.4% in 2026. 

Narrowing the focus, APTV has also outperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 3.9% rise over the past 52 weeks but has lagged behind its 1.5% increase this year. 

www.barchart.com 

 On Feb. 2, Aptiv reported its Q4 2025 earnings, posting revenue of about $5.2 billion, up 5% year over year, slightly beating expectations. The company delivered adjusted EPS of $1.86, modestly above consensus. Margins were under pressure from commodity and foreign-exchange headwinds, but operating cash flow remained strong at $818 million. 

For the current fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect APTV to report a 5.6% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $8.18. The company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters. 

APTV has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 21 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 15 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and five “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com 

 The configuration has grown slightly more bullish in recent months. 

On Jan. 21, Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a “Buy” rating for Aptive stock and increased its target price from $94 to $102.  

APTV’s mean price target of $101.37 indicates a 33.8% premium to the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $110 suggests a robust 45.2% upside potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 120.76 -0.41 -0.34%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,939.03 -29.98 -0.43%
S&P 500 Index
APTV 74.61 -1.14 -1.50%
Aptiv Plc

Most Popular News

Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 1
Silver Price Predictions: Why JPMorgan Warns Silver Will Crash Back to $50 in 2026
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 2
Microsoft's Free Cash Flow Crashes Due to High Capex - But Is MSFT Stock's Dip Overdone?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 3
Can AMD’s Q4 Earnings Report Push the Stock to New Highs?
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 4
Qualcomm Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings
Server racks by dotshock via Shutterstock 5
Dear Western Digital Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 3
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot