What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Aptiv Stock?

Founded in 2011, Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based Aptiv PLC (APTV) engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $16.4 billion and operates through Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments.

Shares of the company have rallied in the broader market over the past year but have lagged behind in 2026. APTV stock has surged 20.4% over the past 52 weeks and declined marginally on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 14.3% over the past year and risen 1.4% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, APTV has also outperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 3.9% rise over the past 52 weeks but has lagged behind its 1.5% increase this year.

On Feb. 2, Aptiv reported its Q4 2025 earnings, posting revenue of about $5.2 billion, up 5% year over year, slightly beating expectations. The company delivered adjusted EPS of $1.86, modestly above consensus. Margins were under pressure from commodity and foreign-exchange headwinds, but operating cash flow remained strong at $818 million.

For the current fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect APTV to report a 5.6% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $8.18. The company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

APTV has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 21 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 15 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and five “Holds.”

The configuration has grown slightly more bullish in recent months.

On Jan. 21, Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a “Buy” rating for Aptive stock and increased its target price from $94 to $102.

APTV’s mean price target of $101.37 indicates a 33.8% premium to the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $110 suggests a robust 45.2% upside potential from current price levels.