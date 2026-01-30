Barchart.com
Wheat Falling at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay
The wheat complex is trading with losses across the three markets on Friday. Chicago SRW futures are 6 to 7 cents in the red at midday. KC HRW futures are falling back 5 to 6 cents in the front months. MPLS spring wheat is down 5 to 6 cents at midday.

Export Sales data shows accumulated wheat sale commitments at 21.595 MMT, which is 18% ahead of the same week last year. That is 88% od USDA’s forecast and in line with the 89% average pace.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.34 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.44, down 6 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.41 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.52 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.76 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.89 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 555-0 -2-6 -0.49%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 544-6s -2-2 -0.41%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7825s -0.0325 -0.56%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 538-0s -3-4 -0.65%
Wheat
ZWK26 546-0s -4-2 -0.77%
Wheat

