Wheat Falling at Midday

The wheat complex is trading with losses across the three markets on Friday. Chicago SRW futures are 6 to 7 cents in the red at midday. KC HRW futures are falling back 5 to 6 cents in the front months. MPLS spring wheat is down 5 to 6 cents at midday.

Export Sales data shows accumulated wheat sale commitments at 21.595 MMT, which is 18% ahead of the same week last year. That is 88% od USDA’s forecast and in line with the 89% average pace.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.34 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.44, down 6 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.41 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.52 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.76 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents,