Soybeans Falling on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock
Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock

Soybeans are trading with 10 to 11 point losses in the front months on Friday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 2 3/4 cents lower at $10.05. Soymeal futures are $3 to $3.30 lower, with Soy Oil futures 60 points lower.

USDA Export Sales data for from Thursday took soybean export commitments to 33.85 MMT as of January 22, 20% below last year. That is 79% of USDA’s export estimate and behind the 87% average sales pace.

USDA will release crush data on Monday, with traders looking for 230.4 mbu of soybeans crushed during December. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.62, down 10 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.95 1/1, down 10 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $10.75 3/4, down 10 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $10.89 3/4, down 10 cents,


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.9724 -0.0780 -0.78%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 53.51s -0.52 -0.96%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 293.6s -2.4 -0.81%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1064-2s -8-0 -0.75%
Soybean
ZSK26 1077-0s -8-6 -0.81%
Soybean

