Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on ON Semiconductor Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
ON Semiconductor Corp_ sign in Silicon Valley-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
ON Semiconductor Corp_ sign in Silicon Valley-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $25 billion, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is a global provider of intelligent sensing and power solutions, serving markets across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Operating through its Power Solutions, Analog and Mixed-Signal, and Intelligent Sensing segments, the company delivers advanced semiconductor technologies for automotive, industrial, computing, mobile, and imaging applications.

Shares of the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company have slightly outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ON stock has soared 15.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 15.4%. Moreover, shares of ON are up 14.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 1.8% rise.

Narrowing the focus, shares of the semiconductor components maker have lagged behind the State Street SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF's (XSD) nearly 47% surge over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of ON Semiconductor recovered marginally on Nov. 3 after the company reported Q3 2025 results that exceeded expectations, including revenue of $1.55 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.63. The rebound was also supported by strong demand for its power management chips used in AI data centers, driven by the ongoing artificial intelligence boom. Additionally, the company’s Q4 revenue guidance of $1.48 billion to $1.58 billion and adjusted EPS outlook of $0.57 to $0.67 were largely in line with market expectations, reassuring investors.

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2025, analysts expect ON’s adjusted EPS to decline 40.7% year-over-year to $2.36. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions. 

Among the 33 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and 19 “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 15, Wells Fargo raised its price target on On Semi to $70 and maintained an Overweight rating.

The mean price target of $63.18 represents a 1.6% premium to ON’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $80 implies a potential upside of 28.6% from the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,950.58 -18.43 -0.26%
S&P 500 Index
XSD 353.23 -5.61 -1.56%
S&P Semiconductor SPDR
ON 61.25 -0.95 -1.53%
On Semiconductor

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
Can AMD’s Q4 Earnings Report Push the Stock to New Highs?
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 2
Qualcomm Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings
New York Stock Exchange during sunrise by Deberarr via iStock 3
Stocks Rise Before the Open as Investors Weigh Big Tech Earnings, U.S. Economic Data and Apple Results in Focus
Oil jackpump at sunset 2 by Evgenii Mitroshin via iStock 4
Why the Smart Money is Pensive Ahead of Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Q4 Earnings Report
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 5
Nvidia Could Use Intel’s Foundry in 2028. Is It Worth Buying INTC Stock Now and Waiting?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot