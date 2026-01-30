Barchart.com
Soybeans Extending Pullback to Friday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock
Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock

Soybeans are down 6 to 7 cents so far on Friday morning. Futures reverted from the early gains on Thursday with contracts closing 1 to 3 cents lower.  Open interest was up 7,608 contracts on Thursday, with some exiting March (-5,634) and others seeing rising OI. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 2 3/4 cents lower at $10.05. Soymeal futures were $0.60 to $1.80 lower, with Soy Oil futures 21 to 28 points lower.

USDA released Export Sales data for the week ending on 1/22 on Thursday, with a total of 818,972 MT of soybean sold that week. That was just a third of the previous week’s sales, but still more than double the same week last year. China was the top buyer of 233,500 MT< with Egypt buying 171,000 MT, and 70,700 MT sold to Mexico. 

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 464,297 MT, on the higher side of estimates between 225,000 and 500,000 MT. Soybean oil sales were at 22,052 MT, in the higher end of trade ideas of a range of 0 to 26,000 MT.

Census trade data showed November soybean exports at just 4.29 MMT (157.73 mbu), which was the lowest total for the month since 2007. Meal shipments were back down from last year’s record at 1.34 MMT for November, with bean oil at 45,810 MT.

USDA will release crush data on Monday, with traders looking for 230.4 mbu of soybeans crushed during December. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.72 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 6 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.05, down 2 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.85 3/4, down 2 cents, currently down 5 3/4 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.99 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently down 6 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.9923 -0.0581 -0.58%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 53.61 -0.42 -0.78%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 295.7 -0.3 -0.10%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1066-4 -5-6 -0.54%
Soybean
ZSK26 1080-2 -5-4 -0.51%
Soybean

