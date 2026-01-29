Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Rally Pushing to Thursday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay
Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay

Wheat futures are higher in all three exchanges on Thursday morning, extending gains from Wednesday. The wheat complex was in rally mode on Wednesday, posting strength across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were 8 to 12 ¾ cents in the green to close the session. Open interest was up 4,552 contracts, suggesting new buying. KC HRW futures saw Wednesday gains of 4 ¾ to 10 ¼ cents at the final bell. MPLS spring wheat closed the day with contracts fractionally to 2 ½ cents. Weakness in the dollar index this week has added some support to the market.

The forecast for the next week shows limited precip in much of the Southern Plains, with some moisture creeping in the eastern edges of the HRW country.

Export Sales data released on Thursday morning will show wheat sales for the week ending on January 22. Traders are expecting between 275,000 and 600,000 MT in wheat bookings. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.36, up 12 3/4 cents, currently up 5 3/4 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.44 1/2, up 11 3/4 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.42 1/4, up 9 1/2 cents, currently up 3 3/4 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.52 3/4, up 10 cents, currently up 3 3/4 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.74, up 2 1/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.86 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 558-0 +5-2 +0.95%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 547-2 +5-0 +0.92%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7925 +0.0525 +0.91%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 542-2 +6-2 +1.17%
Wheat
ZWK26 551-0 +6-4 +1.19%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 1
Unusual Put Options Activity in Micron Technology After MU Stock Doubles in 2 Months
Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 2
2 Stocks to Buy as Microsoft Announces Its New Maia 200 AI Chip (Hint, Neither Is MSFT)
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 3
Why the Current Silver Mania Is So Wild, and How I'm Playing It
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Get Ready for ASIC Shipments to Triple With This Leading AI Stock
PayPal Holdings Inc HQ photo-by bennymarty via iStock 5
Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on PayPal Holdings Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot