Wheat Rally Pushing to Thursday Morning

Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay

Wheat futures are higher in all three exchanges on Thursday morning, extending gains from Wednesday. The wheat complex was in rally mode on Wednesday, posting strength across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were 8 to 12 ¾ cents in the green to close the session. Open interest was up 4,552 contracts, suggesting new buying. KC HRW futures saw Wednesday gains of 4 ¾ to 10 ¼ cents at the final bell. MPLS spring wheat closed the day with contracts fractionally to 2 ½ cents. Weakness in the dollar index this week has added some support to the market.

The forecast for the next week shows limited precip in much of the Southern Plains, with some moisture creeping in the eastern edges of the HRW country.

Export Sales data released on Thursday morning will show wheat sales for the week ending on January 22. Traders are expecting between 275,000 and 600,000 MT in wheat bookings.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.36, up 12 3/4 cents, currently up 5 3/4 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.44 1/2, up 11 3/4 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.42 1/4, up 9 1/2 cents, currently up 3 3/4 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.52 3/4, up 10 cents, currently up 3 3/4 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.74, up 2 1/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.86 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents