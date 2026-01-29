Barchart.com
Soybeans Extending Rally to Thursday AM Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock
Soybeans are showing higher trade on Thursday, up 7 to 9 cents in the front months. Futures got some strength on Wednesday from spillover in soybean meal, as contracts were 7 to 8 ½ cents higher. OI showed new buying interest, rising 12,031 contracts on the rally.  The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 9 1/4 cents higher at $10.08 3/4. Soymeal futures are $3.40 to $3.70 higher, with Soy Oil futures 10 to 13 points lower.

Meal garnered strength with Argentina’s weather forecasts on the drier side heading into some key parts of the growing season. 

USDA will release Export Sales data for the week ending on 1/23 on Thursday morning, with analysts looking for between 0.4 to 1.8 MMT in old crop soybean sales, and 0 to 100,000 MT for new crop bookings. Soybean meals sales are seen between 225,000 and 500,000 MT, with soybean oil expected in a range of 0 to 26,000 MT.

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.75, up 7 3/4 cents, currently up 8 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.08 3/4, up 9 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.87 3/4, up 8 1/4 cents, currently up 8 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.01, up 8 1/2 cents, currently up 8 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Reserve Your Spot