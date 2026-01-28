Barchart.com
Do Wall Street Analysts Like Keurig Dr Pepper Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc logo on building- by Jonathan Weiss by Shutterstock

With a market cap of $37.5 billion, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is a leading beverage and single-serve brewing company operating through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. It manufactures and distributes branded beverages, concentrates, and Keurig brewing systems and K-Cup pods, selling a large portfolio of well-known brands to retail, foodservice, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Shares of the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. KDP stock has fallen 14.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 15%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 4.6% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 1.9% rise.

Narrowing the focus, shares of Keurig Dr Pepper have also lagged behind the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP4.5% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper climbed 7.6% on Oct. 27, 2025, after the company reported strong Q3 2025 results, with net sales rising 10.7% to $4.31 billion and adjusted EPS increasing 5.9% to $0.54. Growth was driven by robust performance in U.S. Refreshment Beverages, where sales surged 14.4%, aided by the GHOST acquisition contributing 7.2 percentage points to volume growth. Investor confidence was further boosted as KDP raised its full-year constant currency net sales growth outlook to a high-single-digit range.

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2025, analysts expect KDP’s adjusted EPS to grow 6.3% year-over-year to $2.04. The company’s earnings surprise history is strong. It beat or met the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” six “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than it was three months ago, when KDP had nine “Strong Buys” in total.

On Dec. 15, 2025, Piper Sandler raised its price target on Keurig Dr Pepper to $38 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the stock.

The mean price target of $34.47 represents a 29.1% premium to KDP’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $42 suggests a 57.2% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KDP 26.71 -0.88 -3.19%
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
$SPX 6,978.03 -0.57 -0.01%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 82.32 -0.84 -1.01%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

