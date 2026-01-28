Barchart.com
Wheat Rallies on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Beautiful Landscape Of Sunset Over Wheat Field by Yuriy_Kulik via iStock
Beautiful Landscape Of Sunset Over Wheat Field by Yuriy_Kulik via iStock

The wheat complex was in rally mode on Wednesday, posting strength across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were 8 to 12 ¾ cents in the green to close the session. KC HRW futures saw Wednesday gains of 4 ¾ to 10 ¼ cents at the final bell. MPLS spring wheat closed the day with contracts fractionally to 2 ½ cents. Weakness in the dollar index this week has added some support to the market.

The forecast for the next week shows limited precip in much of the Southern Plains, with some moisture creeping in the eastern edges of the HRW country.

Export Sales data released on Thursday morning will show wheat sales for the week ending on January 22. Traders are expecting between 275,000 and 600,000 MT in wheat bookings. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.36, up 12 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.44 1/2, up 11 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.42 1/4, up 9 1/2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.52 3/4, up 10 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.74, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.86 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 552-6s +10-0 +1.84%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 542-2s +9-4 +1.78%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7400s +0.0225 +0.39%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 536-0s +12-6 +2.44%
Wheat
ZWK26 544-4s +11-6 +2.21%
Wheat

