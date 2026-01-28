Barchart.com
Soybean Rally into Wednesday’s Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock
Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock

Soybeans got some strength on Wednesday from spillover in soybean meal, as contracts were 7 to 8 ½ cents higher. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 9 1/4 cents higher at $10.08 3/4. Soymeal futures are $3.40 to $3.70 higher, with Soy Oil futures 10 to 13 points lower.

Meal garnered strength with Argentina’s weather forecasts on the drier side heading into some key parts of the growing season. 

USDA will release Export Sales data for the week ending on 1/23 on Thursday morning, with analysts looking for between 0.4 to 1.8 MMT in old crop soybean sales, and 0 to 100,000 MT for new crop bookings. Soybean meals sales are seen between 225,000 and 500,000 MT, with soybean oil expected in a range of 0 to 26,000 MT.

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.75, up 7 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.08 3/4, up 9 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.87 3/4, up 8 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.01, up 8 1/2 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.0770 +0.0920 +0.92%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 54.31s -0.10 -0.18%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 297.8s +3.8 +1.29%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1075-0s +7-6 +0.73%
Soybean
ZSK26 1087-6s +8-2 +0.76%
Soybean

