Wheat Trading with Wednesday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock
Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock

The wheat complex is in rally mode on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures are posting 13 to 14 cent gains on Wednesday. KC HRW futures are trading with 10 to 12 cent gains on the day. MPLS spring wheat is 4 to 5 cents higher at midday. Weakness in the dollar index this week has added some support to the market.

Export Sales data released on Thursday morning will show wheat sales for the week ending on January 22. Traders are expecting between 275,000 and 600,000 MT in wheat bookings. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.37 1/2, up 14 1/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.45 3/4, up 13 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.43 1/2, up 10 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.54, up 11 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.76, up 4 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.88 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

