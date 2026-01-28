Barchart.com
Soybean Rally Holding on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock
Soybeans are posting 8 to 9 cent gains across the front months on Wednesday, pulling off the early morning gains. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 8 1/4 cents higher at $10.07 3/4. Soymeal futures are $4.30 to $4.60 higher, with Soy Oil futures 23 points lower.

USDA will release Export Sales data for the week ending on 1/23 on Thursday morning, with analysts looking for between 0.4 to 1.8 MMT in old crop soybean sales, and 0 to 100,000 MT for new crop bookings. Soybean meals sales are seen between 225,000 and 500,000 MT, with soybean oil expected in a range of 0 to 26,000 MT.

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.75 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.07 3/4, up 8 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $10.88 1/4, up 8 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.01 1/4, up 8 3/4 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.0561 +0.0711 +0.71%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 54.14 -0.27 -0.50%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 297.9 +3.9 +1.33%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1074-2 +7-0 +0.66%
Soybean
ZSK26 1087-0 +7-4 +0.69%
Soybean

