Wheat Bulls Fighting Back on Wednesday AM Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Golden wheat field on a sunny day by IakovKalinin via iStock
Golden wheat field on a sunny day by IakovKalinin via iStock

Wheat is higher across the three markets so far on Wednesday, with the winter wheats leading the charge. The wheat complex ended the Tuesday session with some strength. Chicago SRW futures were steady to a penny higher in the nearbys. Preliminary open interest was up 340 contracts on Tuesday. KC HRW futures were up 2 to 3 cents across the front months. OI was down 278 contracts on Tuesday, suggesting some short covering. MPLS spring wheat was 2 to 3 cents higher at the close. The US dollar index shot lower on the day, down $1.282 to $95.575 and providing some support.

After premium was taken out on Monday following last weekend’s snow/cold event, the next week looks to be drier for much of the country. Cooler temps are expected to hold for the next week before seeing above normal temps further into February.

European Commission data showed 12.38 MMT of wheat shipped from July 1 to January 23. That is now down just 0.06 MMT from the same period last year. SovEcon estimates the Russian wheat export number by 1.1 MMT to 45.7 MMT for 2025/26.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.23 1/4, up 3/4 cent, currently up 9 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.32 3/4, unch, currently up 8 1/4 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.32 3/4, up 3 cents, currently up 6 3/4 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.42 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents, currently up 6 3/4 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.72 3/4, up 2 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.84 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents, currently up 3 1/2 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 550-4 +7-6 +1.43%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 541-0 +8-2 +1.55%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7525 +0.0350 +0.61%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 532-6 +9-4 +1.82%
Wheat
ZWK26 541-0 +8-2 +1.55%
Wheat

