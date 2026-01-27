Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Find Support Late to Post Tuesday Gain

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash
Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash

The wheat complex ended the Tuesday session with some strength. Chicago SRW futures were steady to a penny higher in the nearbys. KC HRW futures were up 2 to 3 cents across the front months. MPLS spring wheat was 2 to 3 cents higher at the close. The US dollar index shot lower on the day, down $1.282 to $95.575 and providing some support.

After premium was taken out on Monday following last weekend’s snow/cold event, the next week looks to be drier for much of the country. Cooler temps are expected to hold for the next week before seeing above normal temps further into February.

European Commission data showed 12.38 MMT of wheat shipped from July 1 to January 23. That is now down just 0.06 MMT from the same period last year. SovEcon estimates the Russian wheat export number by 1.1 MMT to 45.7 MMT for 2025/26.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.23 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.32 3/4, unch,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.32 3/4, up 3 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.42 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.72 3/4, up 2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.84 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 542-6s +2-2 +0.42%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 532-6s +3-0 +0.57%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7175s +0.0200 +0.35%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 523-2s +0-6 +0.14%
Wheat
ZWK26 532-6s unch unch
Wheat

Most Popular News

Image of Warren Buffett by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 1
They’re ‘an Expensive Distraction for Many Investors’: Berkshire’s Warren Buffett Says ‘Ignore Political and Economic Forecasts’ When Investing
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Palantir Technologies Stock?
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc office-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 3
Seagate Stock Just Hit a New All-Time High Ahead of Earnings. Should You Chase the AI Frenzy Higher?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Gain on Tech Boost, FOMC Meeting and Earnings in Focus
Exxon Mobil Corp_ refinery location- by JHVEPhoto via iStock 5
Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Exxon Mobil Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot