Wheat Trading Mixed on Tuesday

Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock

The wheat complex is mixed at Tuesday’s midday. Chicago SRW futures are fractionally mixed at midday. KC HRW futures are up 1 to 2 cents in the nearbys. MPLS spring wheat is showing steady to fractionally lower trade.

After premium was taken out on Monday following last weekend’s snow/cold event, the next week looks to be drier for much of the country. Cooler temps are expected to hold for the next week before seeing above normal temps further into February.

European Commission data showed 12.38 MMT of wheat shipped from July 1 to January 23. That is now down just 0.06 MMT from the same period last year. SovEcon estimates the Russian wheat export number by 1.1 MMT to 45.7 MMT for 2025/26.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.22 3/4, up 1/4 cent,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.32 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.31 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.42 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.69, down 3/4 cent,