Wheat Trading Mixed on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock
Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock

The wheat complex is mixed at Tuesday’s midday. Chicago SRW futures are fractionally mixed at midday. KC HRW futures are up 1 to 2 cents in the nearbys. MPLS spring wheat is showing steady to fractionally lower trade.

After premium was taken out on Monday following last weekend’s snow/cold event, the next week looks to be drier for much of the country. Cooler temps are expected to hold for the next week before seeing above normal temps further into February.

European Commission data showed 12.38 MMT of wheat shipped from July 1 to January 23. That is now down just 0.06 MMT from the same period last year. SovEcon estimates the Russian wheat export number by 1.1 MMT to 45.7 MMT for 2025/26.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.22 3/4, up 1/4 cent,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.32 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.31 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.42 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.69, down 3/4 cent,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.81 1/2, unch,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 542-4 +2-0 +0.37%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 532-0 +2-2 +0.42%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7025 +0.0050 +0.09%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 523-2 +0-6 +0.14%
Wheat
ZWK26 533-0 +0-2 +0.05%
Wheat

