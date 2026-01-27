Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

AppLovin Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Bull vs bear fork in the road by Lightspring via Shutterstock
Bull vs bear fork in the road by Lightspring via Shutterstock

Valued at $217.5 billion by market cap, AppLovin Corporation (APP) is a technology company focused on mobile app marketing, monetization, and analytics, primarily serving mobile app developers and publishers. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, AppLovin provides a software platform that helps developers acquire users, optimize app performance, and generate revenue through advertising.

Shares of AppLovin have considerably outperformed the broader market over the past year. APP has gained 47.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 13.9%. Over the past six months, APP stock is up 47%, surpassing the SPX’s 8.8% rise.

Zooming in further, APP has also exceeded the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW). The exchange-traded fund has plunged about 6.4% over the past year. Moreover, APP’s double-digit gains over the past six months outshine the ETF’s 6.2% fall over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 21, AppLovin shares dropped 5.6% after short-seller CapitalWatch released a report alleging that the company had ties to money-laundering networks and had become a channel for illicit funds. The report accused AppLovin of being linked to illegal schemes, enabling unauthorized app installations, and benefiting from advertising linked to criminal activities. It also highlighted heavy insider selling over the previous six months, which further unsettled investors and weighed on the stock.

For FY2025, which ended in December, analysts expect APP’s EPS to grow 105.7% to $9.32 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 28 analysts covering APP stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 22 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” two “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 20 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 14, Evercore ISI initiated coverage of AppLovin with an “Outperform” rating and a $835 price target, implying about 39% upside, citing its position as a dominant ad-tech platform with strong long-term growth potential. The firm expects revenue and EBITDA to grow at over 30% annually between FY25 and FY28. Supporting this bullish view, Benchmark also reiterated a “Buy” rating last month and raised its price target to $775, pointing to AppLovin’s expanding market opportunity, solid revenue growth, and industry-leading profitability.

The mean price target of $731 represents a 36.5% premium to APP’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $860 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 60.6%. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
APP 535.44 +11.03 +2.10%
Applovin Corp Cl A
$SPX 6,950.23 +34.62 +0.50%
S&P 500 Index
XSW 181.31 +1.33 +0.74%
S&P Software & Services ETF SPDR

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 1
Is Warren Buffett’s 1994 Berkshire Hathaway Prediction Finally Coming True? He Warns ‘A Fat Wallet is the Enemy of Superior Investment Results’
A concept image of a ticker tape that says Going Public by iQoncept via Shutterstock 2
Alibaba Is Prepping for an AI Chip IPO. Does That Make BABA Stock a Buy Here?
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 3
Intel Stock Drops After Q4 Earnings: Is INTC a Buy Now?
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 4
The Saturday Spread: Using Inductive Reasoning to Identify Options Trading Opportunities
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Unusual Options Activity Just Flashed on 3 Stocks: 2 Bull Calls, 1 Bull Put Income Play
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot