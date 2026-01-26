Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Gives Back Friday’s Gains on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Field of wheat under a blue cloudy sky by Robin Via Pixabay
Field of wheat under a blue cloudy sky by Robin Via Pixabay

The wheat complex saw weakness across the three markets on Monday. Chicago SRW futures were down 6 to 7 cents in the front months at the close. KC HRW futures were 10 to 11 cents in the red in the front months on Monday. MPLS spring wheat was down 5 to 6 cents on the day.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed 351,001 MT (12.9 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week of 1/22. That was 11.76% below the week prior and 27.56% shy of the same week last year. South Korea was the largest destination of 119,036 MT, 73,230MT shipped to Japan and 63,773 MT to Mexico. The marketing year total is now 16.33 MMT (600.05 mbu) of wheat shipped, which is now 18.21% above the same period last year.

USDA Export Sales data from Friday indicated 21.03 MMT of wheat commitments by January 15, 18% above last year. That was also 86% of the USDA number, near the 87% average sales pace.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.22 1/2, down 7 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.32 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.29 3/4, down 11 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.40 1/2, down 10 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.70 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.82 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 540-4s -10-0 -1.82%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 529-6s -11-0 -2.03%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.6975s -0.0525 -0.91%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 522-4s -7-0 -1.32%
Wheat
ZWK26 532-6s -6-2 -1.16%
Wheat

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 1
Is Warren Buffett’s 1994 Berkshire Hathaway Prediction Finally Coming True? He Warns ‘A Fat Wallet is the Enemy of Superior Investment Results’
A concept image of a ticker tape that says Going Public by iQoncept via Shutterstock 2
Alibaba Is Prepping for an AI Chip IPO. Does That Make BABA Stock a Buy Here?
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 3
Intel Stock Drops After Q4 Earnings: Is INTC a Buy Now?
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 4
The Saturday Spread: Using Inductive Reasoning to Identify Options Trading Opportunities
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Unusual Options Activity Just Flashed on 3 Stocks: 2 Bull Calls, 1 Bull Put Income Play
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot