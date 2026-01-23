DuPont de Nemours' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Wilmington, Delaware-based DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) provides technology-based materials and solutions. With a market cap of $18.3 billion, the company offers a diverse range of products, such as construction materials, adhesives, electronic, fabrics, fibers, home garden, medical devices, resins, printing, and consumer products. The chemical giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect DD to report a profit of $0.43 per share on a diluted basis, down 62% from $1.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect DD to report EPS of $2.68, down 34.2% from $4.07 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to decline 20.2% year over year to $2.14 in fiscal 2026.

DD stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 1% gain on a YTD basis, with shares up 8.9% during this period. However, it underperformed the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 9.2% gains over the same time frame.

On Nov. 6, 2025, DD shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue stood at $3.1 billion, up 7.3% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS came in flat year over year at $1.09.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on DD stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and three give a “Hold.” DD’s average analyst price target is $51.07, indicating a potential upside of 16.6% from the current levels.