Here's What to Expect From lululemon athletica's Next Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU), headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. Valued at $22.3 billion by market cap, the company produces fitness pants, shorts, tops and jackets for yoga, dance, running, and general fitness. The athletic apparel giantis expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect LULU to report a profit of $4.74 per share on a diluted basis, down 22.8% from $6.14 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect LULU to report EPS of $13.05, down 10.9% from $14.64 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to decline 1.7% year over year to $12.83 in fiscal 2027. 

LULU stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 49.2% during this period. Similarly, it considerably underperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 6.6% gains over the same time frame.

On Dec. 11, 2025, LULU reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed up by 9.6% in the following trading session. Its EPS of $2.59 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.22. The company’s revenue was $2.6 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $2.5 billion. The company expects full-year EPS to be $12.92 to $13.02, and revenue ranging from $11 billion to $11.1 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on LULU stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 31 analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 26 give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and two advocate a “Strong Sell.” LULU’s average analyst price target is $212.21, indicating a potential upside of 9% from the current levels.


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LULU 192.22 -2.44 -1.25%
Lululemon Athletica
XLY 122.95 +0.33 +0.27%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,899.14 -14.21 -0.21%
S&P 500 Index

