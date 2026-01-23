Here's What to Expect From lululemon athletica's Next Earnings Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU), headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. Valued at $22.3 billion by market cap, the company produces fitness pants, shorts, tops and jackets for yoga, dance, running, and general fitness. The athletic apparel giantis expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect LULU to report a profit of $4.74 per share on a diluted basis, down 22.8% from $6.14 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect LULU to report EPS of $13.05, down 10.9% from $14.64 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to decline 1.7% year over year to $12.83 in fiscal 2027.
LULU stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 49.2% during this period. Similarly, it considerably underperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 6.6% gains over the same time frame.
On Dec. 11, 2025, LULU reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed up by 9.6% in the following trading session. Its EPS of $2.59 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.22. The company’s revenue was $2.6 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $2.5 billion. The company expects full-year EPS to be $12.92 to $13.02, and revenue ranging from $11 billion to $11.1 billion.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on LULU stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 31 analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 26 give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and two advocate a “Strong Sell.” LULU’s average analyst price target is $212.21, indicating a potential upside of 9% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.