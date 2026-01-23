Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Extending Gains on Friday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wheat field landscape by Lenalindell20 via Pixabay
Wheat field landscape by Lenalindell20 via Pixabay

Wheat is trading with winter wheat strength so far on Friday morning, as spring wheat is weaker. The wheat complex posted gains across the three exchanges on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures were 7 to 8 cents in the green at the close. New buying interest was noted, with open interest up 7,804 contracts. KC HRW futures were 5 to 6 cents higher on Thursday. MPLS spring wheat was a dime higher in the front months on Thursday.

USDA Export Sales data is delayed until this morning due to the Monday holiday. Traders are looking for between 150,000 and 450,000 MT in wheat bookings in that week.

Russia’s wheat crop estimate from SovEcon is at 83.8 MMT for 2026, unchanged from their previous estimate.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.15 1/2, up 7 3/4 cents, currently up 3 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.26 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents, currently up 3cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.25 3/4, up 6 cents, currently up 4 3/4 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.36, up 5 1/4 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.74 3/4, up 10 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.85 1/4, up 10 cents, currently down 3 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 540-4 +4-4 +0.84%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 530-4 +4-6 +0.90%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7250 -0.0125 -0.22%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 518-4 +3-0 +0.58%
Wheat
ZWK26 529-4 +3-0 +0.57%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Silver nuggets and ingot by Mike Maniatis via Shutterstock 1
Can Silver’s Price Continue to Rise?
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 2
Cathie Wood Is Doubling Down on Broadcom Stock. Should You?
AI software engineering by Tapati Rinchumrus via Shutterstock 3
Nebius Just Scored a Major Supercomputer Win. Should You Buy NBIS Stock Here?
The app for Lemonade loaded on a smartphone_ Image by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock_ 4
Lemonade Stock Jumps on Plans to Insure Tesla’s Self-Driving Cars
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 5
Stifel Is Pounding the Table on Micron Stock for 2026. Here’s Why.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot