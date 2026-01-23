What to Expect From Williams-Sonoma's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $25.1 billion , Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( WSM ) is an omni-channel specialty retailer offering a wide range of high-quality home products, including cookware, furniture, décor, lighting, and personalized gifts. It operates multiple well-known brands such as Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Rejuvenation through e-commerce platforms, catalogs, and retail stores.

The San Francisco, California-based company is set to announce its Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to report an EPS of $2.88 , a 12.2% decrease from $3.28 in the year-ago quarter . However, it has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the seller of cookware and home furnishings to report an EPS of $8.69, a 1.1% decline from $8.79 in fiscal 2024 . Nevertheless, EPS is anticipated to rise 4.5% year-over-year to $9.08 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma have declined nearly 1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.6% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLY ) 6.6% rise over the period.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 EPS of $1.96 and revenue of $1.88 billion, Williams-Sonoma shares fell 3.4% on Nov. 19. The company highlighted significant tariff headwinds , including 20% tariffs on China and Vietnam, 50% on India, steel, aluminum, and copper and inventory growth of 9.6% to $1.5 billion.