What You Need To Know Ahead of Dollar General's Earnings Release

With a market cap of $32.4 billion , Dollar General Corporation ( DG ) is a U.S.-based discount retailer offering a wide range of consumable, seasonal, home, and apparel products across the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern regions of the country. It is expected to release its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon.

Ahead of this event, analysts forecast the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company to report an EPS of $1.58 , a decrease of nearly 6% from $1.68 in the year-ago quarter . However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts predict the discount retailer to report an EPS of $6.50, up 9.8% from $5.92 in fiscal 2024 .

Shares of Dollar General have jumped 104.5% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.6% gain and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 6.5% rise over the same period.

Dollar General shares jumped over 14% on Dec. 4 after the company delivered stronger-than-expected Q3 2025 EPS of $1.28 and net sales of $10.65 billion. Investors also reacted positively to the company’s 31.5% increase in operating profit, 43.8% increase in net income, and stronger margins driven by higher inventory markups and lower shrink. Confidence was further boosted by Dollar General raising full-year EPS guidance to $6.30 - $6.50 and lifting expectations for both net sales and same-store sales growth.