Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Why Did Fastly Stock Rise So Much on Thursday? Barchart Explains.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

Fastly (FSLY) shares soared more than 70% on Feb. 12, after the content delivery network (CDN) specialist posted a blockbuster Q4 that saw earnings print at more than double the consensus of $0.06.

As agentic artificial intelligence (AI) continues to drive traffic to CDNs, the Nasdaq-listed firm said its revenue will push some 19% higher to $171 million in the current quarter, handily beating estimates. 

Fastly stock is now up more than 100% versus its year-to-date low.

www.barchart.com

Technical Breakout Supercharged FSLY Stock

A technical breakout amplified the post-earnings surge in FSLY stock even further on Thursday. 

As investors reacted to the company’s strong Q4 release, its share price pushed past major moving averages (50-day, 100-day), triggering algorithmic buying that accelerated bullish momentum.  

Then came the next catalyst: A constructive note from Raymond James analysts that said Fastly’s fourth-quarter report suggests its turnaround is gaining momentum.

Other than the rise of large language models (LLMs) and agentic AI, they cited management’s decision to switch from a “pay-as-you-go” model to fixed contracts as a major positive. 

This makes FSLY’s income more predictable and prevents sudden drops in revenue, the investment firm added. 

Record Margins Drove Fastly Stock to a 52-Week High

Fastly shares exploded higher following the Q4 earnings report because the underlying metrics signaled a business reaching a critical inflection point. 

According to the company’s earnings release, adjusted gross margin popped some 650 basis points to a record 64%, proving management’s focus on operational discipline has started paying off. 

Additionally, FSLY ended the quarter with remaining performance obligations (RPO) worth about $354 million, offering significant future visibility. 

With a sticky customer base that taps on its solutions to manage the high-intensity traffic generated by AI agents, Fastly is proving into a high-growth edge computing powerhouse.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Fastly

While the post-release rally has already pushed FSLY shares above the Street-high price objective of $14, it’s reasonable to assume that upward revisions will follow in the days ahead. 

Meanwhile, the consensus rating on San Francisco-headquartered Fastly remains at a “Moderate Buy,” according to Barchart.  

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FSLY 16.50 +0.46 +2.87%
Fastly Inc

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
4,500 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Today
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 2
As Salesforce Acquires AI Startup Cimulate, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold CRM Stock?
Semiconductor close up by Yosi Azwan via iStock 3
Despite a Blistering Start to the New Year, the Smart Money is Still Riding with Intel (INTC) Stock
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Rise Before the Open on U.S. Economic Optimism, Earnings and Jobless Claims Data in Focus
Business women touching the options screen by Denizce via Shutterstock 5
Exxon Mobil’s Options Heat Up—31 Unusually Active Contracts Signal Key Trading Setups
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot