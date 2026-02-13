Why Did Fastly Stock Rise So Much on Thursday? Barchart Explains.

Fastly (FSLY) shares soared more than 70% on Feb. 12, after the content delivery network (CDN) specialist posted a blockbuster Q4 that saw earnings print at more than double the consensus of $0.06.
As agentic artificial intelligence (AI) continues to drive traffic to CDNs, the Nasdaq-listed firm said its revenue will push some 19% higher to $171 million in the current quarter, handily beating estimates.
Fastly stock is now up more than 100% versus its year-to-date low.
Technical Breakout Supercharged FSLY Stock
A technical breakout amplified the post-earnings surge in FSLY stock even further on Thursday.
As investors reacted to the company’s strong Q4 release, its share price pushed past major moving averages (50-day, 100-day), triggering algorithmic buying that accelerated bullish momentum.
Then came the next catalyst: A constructive note from Raymond James analysts that said Fastly’s fourth-quarter report suggests its turnaround is gaining momentum.
Other than the rise of large language models (LLMs) and agentic AI, they cited management’s decision to switch from a “pay-as-you-go” model to fixed contracts as a major positive.
This makes FSLY’s income more predictable and prevents sudden drops in revenue, the investment firm added.
Record Margins Drove Fastly Stock to a 52-Week High
Fastly shares exploded higher following the Q4 earnings report because the underlying metrics signaled a business reaching a critical inflection point.
According to the company’s earnings release, adjusted gross margin popped some 650 basis points to a record 64%, proving management’s focus on operational discipline has started paying off.
Additionally, FSLY ended the quarter with remaining performance obligations (RPO) worth about $354 million, offering significant future visibility.
With a sticky customer base that taps on its solutions to manage the high-intensity traffic generated by AI agents, Fastly is proving into a high-growth edge computing powerhouse.
How Wall Street Recommends Playing Fastly
While the post-release rally has already pushed FSLY shares above the Street-high price objective of $14, it’s reasonable to assume that upward revisions will follow in the days ahead.
Meanwhile, the consensus rating on San Francisco-headquartered Fastly remains at a “Moderate Buy,” according to Barchart.
On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.