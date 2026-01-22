What to Expect From Brown-Forman's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Founded in 1870, Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-B) manufactures, distills, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells a variety of alcoholic beverages. The company has a market capitalization of $12.6 billion and is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $0.48 per share, representing a decrease of 15.8% from $0.57 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in only one of the past four quarters, while missing on three other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $1.67, indicating a 9.2% fall from $1.84 reported in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise nearly 4.8% year over year (YoY) to $1.75 in fiscal 2027.

BF.B stock has declined 17.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.7% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 6.2% return during the same time frame.

On Jan. 16, Brown-Forman stock closed down more than 3% after BNP Paribas analyst Kevin Grundy downgraded the stock to “Underperform” from “Neutral” with a price target of $24, down from $31. The analyst stated that the downgrade ultimately happened due to structural headwinds in the entire alcohol industry.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is skeptical, with a “Hold” rating overall. Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, three are recommending a “Strong Buy,” nine advise a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and the remaining four analysts are recommending a “Strong Sell” for the stock. BF.B’s average analyst price target is $30.49, indicating an upside of 8.9% from the current levels.