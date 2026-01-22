Barchart.com
Wheat Kicking off Thursday with Slight Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash
Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash

Wheat is showing 3 to 5 cent gains so far on Thursday morning. The wheat complex posted mixed trade on Wednesday, with contracts weaker in the winter wheats and stronger in the spring wheats. Chicago SRW futures were 1 ¾ to 2 ¾ cents in the red. Open interest was up 7,754 contracts on the day. KC HRW futures were down 2 to 4 cents at the close to lead the bears. OI was down 385 contracts. MPLS spring wheat was the strongest of the three, up 1 to 2 cents.

USDA Export Sales data will be delayed until Friday morning due to the Monday holiday. 

A widespread precip event from the Southern Plains to the East Coast is looking to add some moisture back to much of winter wheat country in the next week according to NOAA’s 7-day QPF.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.07 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents, currently up 4 3/4 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.19, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 4 3/4 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.19 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.30 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.64 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.75 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 534-6 +4-0 +0.75%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 524-4 +4-6 +0.91%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.6750 +0.0375 +0.67%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 512-4 +4-6 +0.94%
Wheat
ZWK26 523-6 +4-6 +0.92%
Wheat

