What to Expect From Berkshire Hathaway's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is a holding company that owns subsidiaries in various business sectors, including insurance, freight, rail, transportation, and utilities. With a market cap of $1 trillion, Berkshire's other operations include a railway company, a specialty chemical company, and an international association of diversified businesses. The company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect BRK.B to report a profit of $4.89 per share on a diluted basis, down 27.3% from $6.73 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the full year, analysts expect BRK.B to report EPS of $20.86, down 5.2% from $22 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to decline 4.2% year over year to $19.98 in fiscal 2026.

BRK.B stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 3.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 5.6% gains over the same time frame.

On Nov. 1, 2025, BRK.B reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed down marginally in the following trading session. Its EPS increased 17.2% year over year to $14.28. The company’s insurance-investment income totaled $3.2 billion, down 13.2% year over year.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BRK.B stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of six analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and four give a “Hold.” BRK.B’s average analyst price target is $537.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.1% from the current levels.