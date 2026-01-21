Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Closes with Mixed Action on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Single stalk of wheat on white background by texturis via iStock
Single stalk of wheat on white background by texturis via iStock

The wheat complex posted mixed trade on Wednesday, with contracts weaker in the winter wheats and stronger in the spring wheats. Chicago SRW futures were 1 ¾ to 2 ¾ cents in the red. KC HRW futures were down 2 to 4 cents at the close to lead the bears. MPLS spring wheat was the strongest of the three, up 1 to 2 cents.

USDA Export Sales data will be delayed until Friday morning due to the Monday holiday.

A widespread precip event from the Southern Plains to the East Coast is looking to add some moisture back to much of winter wheat country in the next week according to NOAA’s 7-day QPF.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.07 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.19, down 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.19 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.30 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.64 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.75 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 530-6s -3-6 -0.70%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 519-6s -3-2 -0.62%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.6375s +0.0175 +0.31%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 507-6s -2-4 -0.49%
Wheat
ZWK26 519-0s -2-6 -0.53%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Is Amazon Too Cheap Ahead of Earnings? Put Yields are High, Implying AMZN Stock Could Rally
The Novo Nordisk logo on a corporate building by Kittyfly via Shutterstock 2
The New Wegovy Pill Is Already Popular. Does That Make Novo Nordisk Stock a Buy for Q1?
Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 3
Intel Stock Is Already Up 19% in 2026. Can Q4 Earnings Propel It Higher in 2026?
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 4
Why Cloudflare (NET) Stock Options Could Be Due for a Comeback Trade
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Plunge After Trump’s Tariff Threats on Europe Over Greenland
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot