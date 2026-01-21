Wheat Mixed on Wednesday

The wheat complex is mixed on Wednesday, with contracts weaker in the winter wheats and stronger in the spring wheats. Chicago SRW futures are 1 to 2 cents lower. KC HRW futures are down 3 to 4 cents lower. MPLS spring wheat is up 1 to 2 cents.

A widespread precip event from the Southern Plains to the East Coast is looking to add some moisture back to much of winter wheat country in the next week according to NOAA’s 7-day QPF.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.08 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.19 3/4, down 2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.19 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.31, down 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.63 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,