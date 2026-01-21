Barchart.com
Wheat Mixed on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Wheat field landscape by Lenalindell20 via Pixabay
Wheat field landscape by Lenalindell20 via Pixabay

The wheat complex is mixed on Wednesday, with contracts weaker in the winter wheats and stronger in the spring wheats. Chicago SRW futures are 1 to 2 cents lower. KC HRW futures are down 3 to 4 cents lower. MPLS spring wheat is up 1 to 2 cents.

A widespread precip event from the Southern Plains to the East Coast is looking to add some moisture back to much of winter wheat country in the next week according to NOAA’s 7-day QPF.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.08 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.19 3/4, down 2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.19 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.31, down 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.63 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.75, up 1 1/2 cents,


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 530-4 -4-0 -0.75%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 518-6 -4-2 -0.81%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.6400 +0.0200 +0.36%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 508-0 -2-2 -0.44%
Wheat
ZWK26 519-2 -2-4 -0.48%
Wheat

