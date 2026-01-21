Here's What to Expect From Dell Technologies' Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $73.6 billion , Dell Technologies Inc. ( DELL ) is a global technology company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated solutions, products, and services across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and other international markets. It operates through its Infrastructure Solutions Group and Client Solutions Group, serving enterprises, governments, institutions, businesses, and consumers worldwide.

The Round Rock, Texas-based is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast DELL to post an EPS of $3.29 , a growth of nearly 36% from $2.42 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict Dell Technologies to report EPS of $9.10, a surge of 21.7% from $7.48 in fiscal 2025 .

Shares of Dell Technologies have declined marginally over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 12.8% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 20.9% return over the same period.

Shares of Dell soared 5.8% following its Q3 2026 results on Nov. 25, with revenue of $27 billion and adjusted EPS reaching a record $2.59. Investors were encouraged by Dell’s strong AI momentum, highlighted by record AI server orders of $12.3 billion in Q3, $30 billion in AI orders year-to-date, and raised full-year AI shipment guidance to $25 billion (up over 150%).