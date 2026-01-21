Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Here's What to Expect From Dell Technologies' Next Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $73.6 billion, Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is a global technology company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated solutions, products, and services across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and other international markets. It operates through its Infrastructure Solutions Group and Client Solutions Group, serving enterprises, governments, institutions, businesses, and consumers worldwide.

The Round Rock, Texas-based is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast DELL to post an EPS of $3.29, a growth of nearly 36% from $2.42 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict Dell Technologies to report EPS of $9.10, a surge of 21.7% from $7.48 in fiscal 2025.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Dell Technologies have declined marginally over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX12.8% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK20.9% return over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Dell soared 5.8% following its Q3 2026 results on Nov. 25, with revenue of $27 billion and adjusted EPS reaching a record $2.59. Investors were encouraged by Dell’s strong AI momentum, highlighted by record AI server orders of $12.3 billion in Q3, $30 billion in AI orders year-to-date, and raised full-year AI shipment guidance to $25 billion (up over 150%).

Analysts' consensus view on DELL stock remains cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 15 recommend a "Strong Buy," two "Moderate Buy," five "Holds," and one "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for Dell Technologies is $164.43, suggesting a potential upside of 47.1% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,851.56 +54.70 +0.80%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 144.05 +2.21 +1.56%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
DELL 111.60 +0.53 +0.48%
Dell Technologies Inc

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Is Amazon Too Cheap Ahead of Earnings? Put Yields are High, Implying AMZN Stock Could Rally
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
Stock Index Futures Plunge After Trump’s Tariff Threats on Europe Over Greenland
Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 3
Intel Stock Is Already Up 19% in 2026. Can Q4 Earnings Propel It Higher in 2026?
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 4
Why Cloudflare (NET) Stock Options Could Be Due for a Comeback Trade
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 5
Trump’s Greenland Threats Scaring You Off? Buy This Dividend Stock as a Hedge
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot