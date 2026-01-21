Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What You Need to Know Ahead of Norwegian Cruise Line's Earnings Release

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd ship by- Tatiana Dyuvbanova via iStock
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd ship by- Tatiana Dyuvbanova via iStock

Founded in 1966, Miami, Florida-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) operates as a cruise company in North America and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $10 billion and is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings soon. 

Ahead of the event, analysts anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line to report a profit of $0.21 per share, unchanged from the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded and met Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.92, a rise of nearly 17.1% from $1.64 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, EPS is anticipated to grow 27.6% year over year (YoY) to $2.45 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have declined 25% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.3% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 3.9% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 4, NCLH stock tanked 15.3% following the release of its mixed Q3 2025 earnings results. The company reported a revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, falling short of Street forecasts. However, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.20, surpassing Wall Street estimates. Investor confidence was shattered after the company failed to meet the Street’s revenue expectations, signaling poor performance. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is somewhat optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, 13 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and 10 suggest a “Hold.” NCLH’s average analyst price target is $27.90, indicating an upside of 37% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 120.46 +1.34 +1.12%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
NCLH 20.73 +0.36 +1.77%
Norwegian Cruise Ord
$SPX 6,845.79 +48.93 +0.72%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Is Amazon Too Cheap Ahead of Earnings? Put Yields are High, Implying AMZN Stock Could Rally
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
Stock Index Futures Plunge After Trump’s Tariff Threats on Europe Over Greenland
Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 3
Intel Stock Is Already Up 19% in 2026. Can Q4 Earnings Propel It Higher in 2026?
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 4
Why Cloudflare (NET) Stock Options Could Be Due for a Comeback Trade
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 5
Trump’s Greenland Threats Scaring You Off? Buy This Dividend Stock as a Hedge
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot