What You Need to Know Ahead of Norwegian Cruise Line's Earnings Release

Founded in 1966, Miami, Florida-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) operates as a cruise company in North America and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $10 billion and is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line to report a profit of $0.21 per share, unchanged from the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded and met Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.92, a rise of nearly 17.1% from $1.64 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, EPS is anticipated to grow 27.6% year over year (YoY) to $2.45 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have declined 25% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.3% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 3.9% return during the same time frame.

On Nov. 4, NCLH stock tanked 15.3% following the release of its mixed Q3 2025 earnings results. The company reported a revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, falling short of Street forecasts. However, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.20, surpassing Wall Street estimates. Investor confidence was shattered after the company failed to meet the Street’s revenue expectations, signaling poor performance.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is somewhat optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, 13 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and 10 suggest a “Hold.” NCLH’s average analyst price target is $27.90, indicating an upside of 37% from the current levels.