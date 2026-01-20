Home Depot’s Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), based in Atlanta, Georgia and founded in 1978, is a home improvement specialty retailer with retail stores across the globe. The company has a market capitalization of $378.5 billion and is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings on Tuesday, Feb. 24, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts anticipate Home Depot to report a profit of $2.53 per share, down 19.2% from $3.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in only one of the past four quarters, while missing on three different occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $14.51, a fall of nearly 4.8% from $15.24 in fiscal 2024. However, EPS is anticipated to grow 4% year over year (YoY) to $15.09 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Home Depot have declined 7.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 8.2% return during the same time frame.

On Nov. 18, Home Depot reported its fiscal 2025 third-quarter results. Revenue edged up 2.8% YoY to $41.35 billion, narrowly topping Wall Street estimates. Still, the modest sales growth wasn’t enough to protect profitability, with adjusted EPS slipping 1.1% to $3.74, below expectations. The market’s response was swift, sending the stock down 6% intraday.

Sentiment briefly turned in early January. On Jan. 9, HD stock jumped more than 4% after President Donald Trump instructed his representatives to purchase $200 billion in mortgage bonds, a move aimed at easing interest rates and reviving housing demand. The announcement sparked renewed optimism across homebuilder and housing-related stocks, offering Home Depot a lift in an otherwise sluggish industry backdrop.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is somewhat optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 34 analysts covering the stock, 21 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one advises a “Moderate Buy,” 10 are playing safe with a “Hold,” and two suggest a “Strong Sell.” HD’s average analyst price target is $397.34, indicating an upside of 4.5% from the current levels.