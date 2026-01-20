Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What to Expect From Keurig Dr Pepper's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc logo on building- by Jonathan Weiss by Shutterstock
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc logo on building- by Jonathan Weiss by Shutterstock

With a market cap of $37.2 billion, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is a leading beverage and coffee company that owns, manufactures, and distributes a wide portfolio of beverages and single-serve brewing systems across the United States and internationally. It operates through the U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International segments, offering well-known brands such as Dr Pepper, 7UP, Snapple, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, and Starbucks.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect KDP to report an adjusted EPS of $0.59, up 1.7% from $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. It has met or surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the beverage giant to report an adjusted EPS of $2.04, a rise of 6.3% from $1.92 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, adjusted EPS is expected to grow 6.4% year-over-year to $2.17 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper have declined 12.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 16.9% increase and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP6.9% return over the same period. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper climbed 7.6% on Oct. 27 after the company reported strong Q3 2025 results, with net sales rising 10.7% to $4.31 billion and adjusted EPS increasing 5.9% to $0.54. Growth was driven by robust performance in U.S. Refreshment Beverages, where sales surged 14.4%, aided by the GHOST acquisition contributing 7.2 percentage points to volume growth. Investor confidence was further boosted as KDP raised its full-year constant currency net sales growth outlook to a high-single-digit range.

Analysts' consensus view on KDP’s stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 15 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests "Moderate Buy," six indicate “Hold,” and one has a "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for Keurig Dr Pepper is $34.47, suggesting a potential upside of 25.8% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KDP 27.41 -0.49 -1.76%
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
$SPX 6,940.01 -4.46 -0.06%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 82.11 -0.26 -0.32%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy INTC Here?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 2
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 14
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
After an 82% Rally, Can Apple and Walmart Agreements Push Google Stock Higher?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 4
China May Be Blocking H200 Shipments After All. Should You Sell the News for Nvidia Stock?
Credit cards in jeans pocket by TheDigitalWay via Pixabay 5
SoFi CEO Anthony Noto Says His Company Is Poised to Win if Trump Caps Credit Card Rates: Why Personal Loans Could Come Out on Top
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot