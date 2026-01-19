Barchart.com
What to Expect From Consolidated Edison's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Consolidated Edison, Inc_ logos-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

New York-based Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) is a utility company that provides electricity, natural gas, and steam to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Valued at a market cap of $37.5 billion, the company is ready to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 19.

Before this event, analysts expect this utility company to report a profit of $0.84 per share, down 14.3% from $0.98 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $1.90 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the forecasted figure by nearly 8%.  

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect ED to report a profit of $5.66 per share, up 4.8% from $5.40 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 6% year-over-year to $6 in fiscal 2026.

ED has surged 12.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.9% return over the same time frame. However, zooming in further, it has outpaced the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU10.2% uptick over the same time period. 

On Nov. 6, shares of ED closed up marginally after reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings results. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 13.1% year-over-year to $1.90, handily beating consensus expectations of $1.76. Moreover, ED raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $5.60 to $5.70, reinforcing its strong earnings momentum and further bolstering investor confidence. 

Wall Street analysts are cautious about ED’s stock, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, three recommend "Strong Buy," 10 indicate "Hold,” one suggests a "Moderate Sell,” and five advise “Strong Sell” ratings. The mean price target for ED is $104.41, indicating a marginal potential upside from the current levels.


