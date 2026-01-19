Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Ignore the China Drama and Buy Applied Materials Stock

Ruchi Gupta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Applied Materials Inc_ mobile and computer logo-by vieimage via Shutterstock
Applied Materials Inc_ mobile and computer logo-by vieimage via Shutterstock

Applied Materials (AMAT) is a leading provider of materials engineering solutions critical for manufacturing advanced semiconductor chips, displays, and solar products worldwide. The company specializes in equipment for wafer fabrication processes like deposition, etching, rapid thermal processing, and inspection, enabling atomic-level precision for next-generation nodes. Its technologies optimize fab productivity and accelerate the commercialization of cutting-edge electronics.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company operates globally with manufacturing, R&D, and service facilities around the globe.

AMAT Stock Hit a New High

AMAT stock is up sharply amid semiconductor strength, hitting a 52-week high of $331 on Jan. 15 after a 167% rise from $124 lows in July 2025. AMAT has gained almost 9% in the last five days, 26% in one month, 68% over six months, and 75% over 52 weeks, trading above 50-day and 200-day moving averages (MAs).

The stock crushes the S&P 500's ($SPX) performance, with a 75% gain vs. the index's 52-week gain of 17%, fueled by AI chip demand. Meanwhile, the index also trails at lower single-digit monthly gains. A high beta further amplifies volatility, with Applied Materials' market capitalization of nearly $260 billion signaling robust fab equipment leadership.

www.barchart.com

Applied Materials' Q4 Results

Applied Materials reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenue of $6.8 billion, down 3% year-over-year (YOY) but surpassing analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. GAAP diluted EPS hit $2.38, up 14% YOY and exceeding expectations. Full-year revenue reached a record $28.37 billion, up 4% YOY, while GAAP EPS came to $8.66, up 1% YOY.

Non-GAAP gross margin stood at 48.1%, with operating margin down 70 basis points at 28.6%. Non-GAAP net income was $1.7 billion, down 10% YOY. The company's non-GAAP free cash flow was $2.04 billion quarterly (down 6% YOY) and $5.7 billion annually (down 24% YOY). Cash and equivalents totaled $7.3 billion. 

Looking closer at the report, Semiconductor Systems revenue came in at $4.76 billion while Applied Global Services came in at $1.62 billion. China represented 29% of Applied Materials' revenue.

For Q1 fiscal 2026, Applied Materials guided for revenue of $6.85 billion, aligning with estimates of around $6.87 billion. The company also guided for non-GAAP EPS of $2.18. Executives are eyeing a second-half 2026 demand surge in AI logic, DRAM, and HBM.

Applied Materials Receives an Upgrade

Applied Materials recently received a rating upgrade to “Overweight” from Barclays. Analyst Tom O'Malley raised the price target to $360 from $250, signaling potential upside of 10% from the current market rate. The firm views China-related concerns — such as competition and exposure — as overblown, given AMAT stock's 2025 underperformance. AMAT saw a 58% gain in 2025 versus peers KLA (KLAC) (up 93%) and Lam Research (LRCX) (up 137%).

O'Malley highlighted rising foundry/logic and DRAM spending, positioning Applied Materials' exposure as a key advantage amid AI-driven demand. Shares closed Jan. 15 in the green by almost 6%, buoyed by Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) strong Q4 results and expanded 2026 capex plans, lifting the broader semiconductor equipment sector.

Should You Buy AMAT Stock?

As shares of Applied Materials trade near all-time highs, analysts give AMAT stock a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and a mean price target of $289.94. That reflects downside potential of 11% as analysts play catch-up against the recent rally.

AMAT stock has been rated by 36 analysts as tracked by Barchart, receiving 20 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buy” ratings, and 12 “Hold” ratings.
 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Ruchi Gupta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KLAC 1,567.82 +22.86 +1.48%
K L A-Tencor Corp
AMAT 327.01 +7.93 +2.49%
Applied Materials
$SPX 6,940.01 -4.46 -0.06%
S&P 500 Index
LRCX 222.96 +5.49 +2.52%
Lam Research Corp
TSM 342.40 +0.76 +0.22%
Taiwan Semiconductor ADR

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy INTC Here?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 2
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 14
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
After an 82% Rally, Can Apple and Walmart Agreements Push Google Stock Higher?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 4
China May Be Blocking H200 Shipments After All. Should You Sell the News for Nvidia Stock?
Credit cards in jeans pocket by TheDigitalWay via Pixabay 5
SoFi CEO Anthony Noto Says His Company Is Poised to Win if Trump Caps Credit Card Rates: Why Personal Loans Could Come Out on Top
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot