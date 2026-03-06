How Much Higher Can Corn Prices Go in March 2026?

May corn (ZCK26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for May corn futures that prices are trending higher and have just hit a seven-week high. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up. The bulls have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, U.S. corn export sales have been strong amid a tighter global supply and demand balance sheet. Also, there are indications the big fund traders are now eyeing another raw commodity sector for a major bull run, as the metals markets bull moves are now very mature and possibly petering out. Grains may be that next new sector the bulls set their sights on.

A move in May corn futures above chart resistance at $4.57 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $4.95, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $4.42.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):