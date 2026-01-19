Barchart.com
What You Need To Know Ahead of Baxter International's Earnings Release

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

With a market cap of $10.3 billion, Baxter International Inc. (BAX) provides a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare technologies used across hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. Operating through three segments: Medical Products and Therapies; Healthcare Systems and Technologies; and Pharmaceuticals, it serves patients and providers worldwide through an extensive international presence and distribution network.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts forecast BAX to post an adjusted EPS of $0.53, a decline of 8.6% from $0.58 in the same quarter last year. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line projections in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts predict the drug and medical device maker to report adjusted EPS of $2.36, a growth of 24.9% from $1.89 in fiscal 2024.

BAX stock has decreased 35% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.9% rise and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV10.4% gain over the same period.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.69, Baxter’s shares plunged 14.5% on Oct. 30 as revenue of $2.84 billion missed forecasts. The company cut its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $2.35 - $2.40 and reduced expected sales growth to 4% - 5% amid hurricane-related disruptions at its North Cove facility. Continued weakness in its infusion pump portfolio, including a shipment hold on the Novum IQ pump tied to two deaths, fueled investor concerns.

Analysts' consensus rating on BAX stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, opinions include two "Strong Buys," 13 "Holds," and one "Moderate Sell." This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with three analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy." The average analyst price target for BAX is $21.71, suggesting a modest potential upside of nearly 8% from current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

