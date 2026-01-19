What You Need To Know Ahead of Baxter International's Earnings Release

With a market cap of $10.3 billion , Baxter International Inc. ( BAX ) provides a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare technologies used across hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. Operating through three segments: Medical Products and Therapies; Healthcare Systems and Technologies; and Pharmaceuticals, it serves patients and providers worldwide through an extensive international presence and distribution network.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts forecast BAX to post an adjusted EPS of $0.53 , a decline of 8.6% from $0.58 in the same quarter last year. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line projections in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2025, analysts predict the drug and medical device maker to report adjusted EPS of $2.36, a growth of 24.9% from $1.89 in fiscal 2024 .

BAX stock has decreased 35% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.9% rise and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLV ) 10.4% gain over the same period.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.69, Baxter’s shares plunged 14.5% on Oct. 30 as revenue of $2.84 billion missed forecasts . The company cut its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $2.35 - $2.40 and reduced expected sales growth to 4% - 5% amid hurricane-related disruptions at its North Cove facility. Continued weakness in its infusion pump portfolio, including a shipment hold on the Novum IQ pump tied to two deaths, fueled investor concerns.