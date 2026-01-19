Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Here's What to Expect From Devon Energy’s Next Earnings Report

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Devon Energy Corp_ logo on phone - by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Devon Energy Corp_ logo on phone - by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has established itself as a powerhouse in U.S. oil and gas production, backed by a strategically diversified portfolio across multiple high-quality basins. At the heart of its success lies a world-class footprint in the Delaware Basin and a disciplined business model that balances profitability, steady free cash flow, and meaningful shareholder returns, all while maintaining a strong commitment to safety and sustainability. 

With a market capitalization of roughly $23 billion, the Oklahoma-based company is all set to report its fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, Feb. 17, after the close of U.S. financial markets. Ahead of the earnings release, analysts expect Devon Energy to report fourth-quarter earnings of $0.93 per share, marking a 19.8% decline from the same period last year. That said, the company has a history of outperforming expectations, having surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters, with just one miss along the way.

Looking ahead, the earnings trajectory remains subdued. Devon’s full-year EPS for 2025 is projected at $4.04, down 16.2% from the prior year, before slipping further by 11.4% to $3.58 in 2026.

www.barchart.com

Devon Energy’s share price has had a relatively underwhelming run in 2025. Over the past year, the stock has slipped nearly 5.8%, trailing the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which surged 16.9% over the same period. That said, the performance looks more resilient in a sector context. Compared with the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), which tumbled 10.7%, Devon has held up considerably better.

www.barchart.com

Devon Energy delivered a strong performance in its fiscal 2025 third quarter, releasing results on Nov. 5 that comfortably beat Wall Street’s expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The company averaged 390,000 barrels of oil per day, hitting the upper end of its production guidance, while returning $401 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. 

Devon also strengthened its position in the Delaware Basin by acquiring roughly 60 net drilling locations for $168 million through strategic lease purchases. Financially, the company reported net earnings of $687 million, or $1.09 per diluted share. On a core basis, which excludes certain one-time items, earnings came in at $656 million, or $1.04 per share, well ahead of the consensus estimate of $0.93.

Despite the recent pullback in shares, Wall Street remains firmly optimistic about Devon Energy’s prospects. The stock currently sports a consensus “Strong Buy” rating, reflecting broad analyst confidence in its outlook. Out of 30 analysts covering the company, a clear majority of 21 recommend a “Strong Buy,” while two call it a “Moderate Buy,” and just seven take a more cautious “Hold” stance. 

Adding to the bullish sentiment, the average price target of $45.86 implies potential upside of about 26.7% from current levels, suggesting analysts see meaningful room for the stock to rally ahead.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,940.01 -4.46 -0.06%
S&P 500 Index
XOP 130.29 +0.01 +0.01%
S&P Oil & Gas Expl & Prod SPDR
DVN 36.20 -0.12 -0.33%
Devon Energy Corp

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy INTC Here?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 2
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 14
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
After an 82% Rally, Can Apple and Walmart Agreements Push Google Stock Higher?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 4
China May Be Blocking H200 Shipments After All. Should You Sell the News for Nvidia Stock?
Credit cards in jeans pocket by TheDigitalWay via Pixabay 5
SoFi CEO Anthony Noto Says His Company Is Poised to Win if Trump Caps Credit Card Rates: Why Personal Loans Could Come Out on Top
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot