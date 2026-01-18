Trump Speech, Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week

Markets enter a holiday-shortened week with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day closure Monday, followed by a convergence of events including President Trump's inauguration speech Wednesday at 8:30am and Thursday's explosive economic data release featuring both Q3 GDP revision and the November Core PCE Price Index simultaneously at 8:30am.

Earnings season intensifies with a diverse lineup spanning financials, industrials, technology, and consumer staples, highlighted by Netflix (NFLX) Tuesday testing streaming economics, Intel (INTC) Thursday providing crucial semiconductor perspectives, and blue-chip stalwarts Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Wednesday and Procter & Gamble (PG) Friday offering consumer health insights.

Wednesday's presidential address takes on heightened market significance as investors seek clarity on economic policy priorities, trade agenda, regulatory approaches, and fiscal plans that will shape the business environment throughout Trump's term. The compressed four-day trading week packs an extraordinary amount of market-moving information into a condensed period, creating potential for significant volatility as participants digest political developments, economic data, and corporate fundamentals simultaneously.

Here are 5 things to watch this week in the Market.

Trump's Economic Policy Address

Wednesday's speech by President Trump at 8:30am represents a critical market catalyst as he outlines economic priorities and policy initiatives for the year ahead. Investors will scrutinize the address for insights into potential tax policy changes, infrastructure spending proposals, regulatory approaches, and crucially, any evolution in trade policy that could impact multinational corporations and global supply chains. Trump's commentary on China relations will be particularly important given ongoing tensions over rare-earth exports, technology restrictions, and trade imbalances that have created market volatility. Any discussion about tariff adjustments, trade agreement modifications, or protectionist measures could trigger immediate sector-specific reactions, particularly in technology, manufacturing, and industrial stocks with significant international exposure. The speech may also address energy policy, healthcare initiatives, and government spending priorities that influence different market sectors. Trump's tone regarding Federal Reserve policy and his relationship with Chair Powell could impact rate-sensitive assets and the dollar. The timing amid earnings season and ahead of Thursday's critical economic data creates a complex backdrop where political rhetoric, corporate results, and economic fundamentals will compete for investor attention and potentially amplify market reactions.

Thursday's Economic Data Convergence

Thursday delivers an unprecedented convergence with both the Q3 GDP revision and November Core PCE Price Index releasing simultaneously at 8:30am, creating potential for significant market volatility as participants digest growth and inflation data together. The GDP revision will provide final perspectives on third-quarter economic expansion, with particular focus on consumer spending contributions, business investment patterns, and net export dynamics. Any material revisions to previous estimates could influence perceptions about economic momentum entering 2026. The Core PCE Price Index represents the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure and will be crucial for assessing whether price pressures moderated through year-end or remained stubbornly elevated. The dual release creates complex interpretation challenges as markets must simultaneously weigh growth strength against inflation concerns to determine appropriate Fed policy expectations. Strong GDP combined with elevated inflation could pressure rate-sensitive sectors by reducing accommodation expectations, while weak growth with moderating inflation could support dovish positioning. Friday's Manufacturing and Services PMI data will provide forward-looking perspectives on business conditions entering 2026.

Netflix and Streaming Economics Reality Check

Tuesday's Netflix (NFLX) earnings will provide critical insights into streaming industry economics, subscriber growth sustainability, and content investment return on investment as competition intensifies from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and other platforms. The results will be scrutinized for subscriber additions across different regions, average revenue per user trends, and crucially, the success of password-sharing crackdowns and advertising tier adoption. Netflix's commentary about content spending levels, churn rates, and pricing power will help determine whether the streaming model can deliver consistent profitability or faces structural challenges from content cost inflation and subscriber saturation. The company's guidance about 2026 subscriber growth and margin expansion will be particularly important given recent stock strength. Netflix represents a bellwether for digital media transformation and consumer discretionary spending on entertainment, making its results relevant beyond just streaming stocks. Strong results could validate premium valuations for technology platform businesses, while disappointments could raise questions about growth sustainability in maturing digital markets.

Industrial and Technology Crossroads

Thursday's earnings convergence from Intel (INTC), GE Aerospace (GE), and Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) will provide diverse perspectives on semiconductor turnaround efforts, aerospace demand, and commodity market dynamics. Intel's results represent a critical test of the company's manufacturing transformation and competitive positioning against Taiwan Semiconductor and Samsung in advanced chipmaking. Intel's foundry business progress, government subsidy utilization, and data center chip competitiveness will be closely watched following years of market share losses to AMD and Arm-based alternatives. GE Aerospace will offer insights into commercial aviation demand, defense spending trends, and jet engine maintenance cycles that serve as leading indicators for industrial activity. Freeport's results will provide copper market perspectives relevant for infrastructure investment and clean energy transition themes. Tuesday's 3M (MMM) and Fastenal (FAST) earnings will add industrial distribution and manufacturing supply perspectives.

Consumer Staples and Financial Services Health

The week features several blue-chip consumer and financial companies providing foundational economic insights. Wednesday's Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) earnings will offer perspectives on pharmaceutical demand, medical device markets, and healthcare spending trends, while Friday's Procter & Gamble (PG) results will provide comprehensive consumer staples insights across personal care, household products, and beauty categories. P&G's pricing power, volume trends, and emerging market performance will help assess consumer resilience amid economic uncertainties. Wednesday's Charles Schwab (SCHW) and Truist Financial (TFC) earnings will complement last week's major bank results with perspectives on wealth management, retail banking, and regional financial institution health. Tuesday's U.S. Bancorp (USB) will add Midwestern banking perspectives. Friday's Schlumberger (SLB) results will provide energy services insights about oil and gas exploration activity and international drilling demand. The diversity of sectors reporting creates opportunities to assess which areas of the economy are showing strength versus weakness as 2026 begins.

Best of luck this week and don't forget to check out my daily options article.