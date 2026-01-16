Barchart.com
Wheat Rallying on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes.
Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay
The wheat complex is trading with 6 to 11 cent gains across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures are 8 to 9 cents higher so far on Friday. KC HRW futures are 10 to 11 cents in the green on Friday. MPLS spring wheat is 6 to 7 cents higher at midday.

The markets will be off on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. They will open back up on Monday evening. 

Export Sales data is fully updated through January 8, with total wheat commitments at 20.392 MMT, which is 15% above last year. That is also 83% of USDA’s export projection and slightly behind the 85% average pace. Export shipments at 15.465 MMT are now 63% of the USDA estimate and ahead of the 59% average shipping pace.

A South Korean importer purchased 92,300 MT of US wheat in Thursday’s tender. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.19 1/4, up 8 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.30 1/4, up 8 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.28, up 10 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.39 1/4, up 10 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.69, up 6 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.80 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 538-4 +9-6 +1.84%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 527-2 +10-0 +1.93%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.6525 +0.0275 +0.49%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 518-0 +7-4 +1.47%
Wheat
ZWK26 529-0 +7-4 +1.44%
Wheat

